Bangladesh confirms ‘spot-fix’ approach at Women’s T20 World Cup

The BCB said that the incident has been reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

AFP
Dhaka 15 February, 2023 23:36 IST
Bangladesh have lost both of their matches at the World Cup currently underway in South Africa to Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia.

Bangladesh cricket chiefs said Wednesday that one of their players taking part in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup had been approached in an attempted spot-fixing case.

“The team management in South Africa informed us that one player had been approached,” Shafiul Alam Nadel, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) women’s wing, told AFP.

Media reports claimed that an audio recording exists of a conversation in which details of a spot-fixing allegation were outlined.

“We informed the ICC of the matter. Now they will take the necessary action. We will extend our highest cooperation,” added Alam Nadel.

Spot-fixing involves betting on specific aspects of a cricket match without wagering on the result.

“ICC’s anti-corruption unit has been informed of the matter. They will see if the allegation has merit. The BCB has very little to do here,” said Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the chief executive officer of the BCB.

Bangladesh have lost both of their matches at the World Cup currently underway in South Africa to Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia.

They play their next game on Friday against New Zealand in Cape Town.

