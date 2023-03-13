Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series in numbers: Most runs, wickets, highest individual scores, best bowling figures

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series came to a dramatic end as India earned a spot in the World Test Championship final courtesy of a New Zealand last-ball win against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The fourth and final BGT Test in Ahmedabad concluded in a draw after the teams shook hands in the third session after Australia reached 175 for the loss of two wickets in the second innings.

India took a 2-0 lead in the series to retain the trophy and was all set to whitewash Australia before the Steve Smith-led Australia produced an all-round performance in Indore.

Here’s a look at top performers of the series:

MOST RUNS:

1. Usman Khawaja - 333 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.57

2. Virat Kohli - 297 runs in 6 innings at an average of 49.50

3. Axar Patel - 264 runs in 5 innings at an average of 88.00

MOST WICKETS:

1. Ravichandran Ashwin - 25 wickets in 8 innings at an economy of 2.59

2. Ravindra Jadeja - 22 wickets in 8 innings at an economy of 2.57

3. Nathan Lyon - 22 wckets in 6 innings at an economy of 2.59

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

1. Virat Kohli - 186 off 364 balls (15x4, 0x6)

2. Usman Khawaja -180 off 422 balls (21x4 0x6)

3. Shubman Gill - 128 off 235 balls (12x4, 1x6)

BEST BOWLING FIGURES (INNINGS):

1. Nathan Lyon - 8/64 in 23.3 overs in Indore

2. Ravindra Jadeja - 7/42 in 12.1 overs in Delhi

3. Todd Murphy - 7/124 in 47 overs in Nagpur