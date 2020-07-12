Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the development becoming known on Saturday night after former India players Aakash Chopra and R. P. Singh posted on Twitter wishing him a speedy recovery.

The 72-year-old Chauhan underwent a COVID-19 test on Friday and has been reportedly admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow.

Chauhan’s family members will undergo COVID-19 tests and have been put under home quarantine for now. Chauhan holds the sainik welfare, home guards, PRD and Civil Security ministry in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

Chauhan, a former Lok Sabha member, is one of the few former international cricketers who have contracted the virus.

Known to be a gritty player, Chauhan played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score. He also played in seven One-Day Internationals, scoring 153 runs.

Chauhan and Sunil Gavaskar formed a successful opening partnership, scoring over 3,000 runs together with 10 century stands in numerous Tests in the 1970s. He was a heavy rub-scorer in domestic cricket while playing for Delhi and Maharashtra.