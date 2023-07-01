Dinesh Karthik available for selection for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday informed the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) about his availability for selection for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, to be played between November 23-December 16.
The 38-year-old Karthik last played for Tamil Nadu in November 2022 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
More to follow...
