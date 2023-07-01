MagazineBuy Print

Dinesh Karthik available for selection for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Dinesh Karthik last played for Tamil Nadu in November 2022 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Saurashtra.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 12:56 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal in Jaipur in 2019.
Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal in Jaipur in 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal in Jaipur in 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday informed the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) about his availability for selection for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, to be played between November 23-December 16. 

The 38-year-old Karthik last played for Tamil Nadu in November 2022 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

More to follow...

