Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Gopal shines through the gloom for Kerala against Bihar on day 1

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Forced to bat under overcast conditions after a delayed start of 90 minutes, Kerala’s top order crumbled to Bihar’s opening bowlers.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 19:18 IST , Patna - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Gopal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Gopal in action. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Gopal in action. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain/The Hindu

It seems there is no immediate solution to Kerala’s batting woes. The four changes, including handing over debuts to three youngsters, did little to arrest the familiar collapse as Kerala put up another underwhelming show with the bat and handed over the advantage to host Bihar in the Ranji Trophy cricket match at the Moin Ul Haq stadium here on Friday.

Forced to bat under overcast conditions after a delayed start of 90 minutes, Kerala’s top order crumbled to Bihar’s opening bowlers Veer Pratap Singh (3/26) and Vipul Krishna (2/57) before a rearguard century by Shreyas Gopal (113 batting) carried the visitor to 203 for nine at stumps.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: MP’s promising start fades as Pondicherry gains control on day 1

The new opening pair of captain Rohan Kunnammal and debutant Anand Krishnan lasted just four overs when Vipul breached Rohan’s (5) defence. The ball darted around and reliable Sachin Baby (1) and Vishnu Vinod (0) retreated early to the dressing room. Akshay Chandran, who replaced Rohan Prem, rode his luck early but Anand fell to Veer for nine as Kerala wobbled at 34 for four at lunch.

Shreyas was not averse to punishing the loose balls and got into his stride by square-driving Veer for a boundary. Shreyas and Akshay Chandran added 50 runs for the fifth wicket to revive the innings. However, leg spinner Himanshu Singh forced Akshay to edge a catch to Piyush at short leg to end the partnership. Himanshu knocked out debutant Vishnu Raj’s leg stump to leave Kerala reeling at 102 for six.

FOLLOW | RANJI TROPHY ROUND FOUR DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

Then Shreyas and Jalaj Saxena took the attack to the Bihar bowlers and figured in a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket. It was the briefest of periods when Kerala batters looked to be in control over the bowling.

However, Jalaj’s wide slog of Vipul saw Pratap take a tumbling catch at deep square leg to end the stand. Himanshu dismissed Basil Thampi for a golden duck as Kerala slumped to 164 for eight. Nidheesh resisted for a while before Himashu trapped him leg before.

Shreyas, in the company of debutant Akhin Sattar, then frustrated Bihar to add 27 runs for the last wicket. Shreyas farmed the strike and struck a flurry of boundaries to reach the landmark and finished the day with a flourish tonking Himanshu over mid-wicket for a six.

