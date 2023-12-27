MagazineBuy Print

Mayank Agarwal to lead Karnataka in Ranji Trophy

However, KL Rahul has not been named in the 16-man squad considering India’s upcoming assignments at home against Afghanistan (three T20Is) and England (five Tests) across January and February.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 20:08 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action.
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain/The Hindu

Mayank Agarwal will lead the Karnataka team in the opening two fixtures of the Ranji Trophy, against Punjab and Gujarat.

All-rounder K. Gowtham, who featured in the preceding Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy white ball tournaments, has been left out. In the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, Gowtham had finished as Karnataka’s highest wicket-taker alongside pacer V. Vyshak (31 wickets).

On the 36-year-old Gowtham’s exclusion, KSCA men’s selection committee chairman J. Abhiram stated that the time has come to give younger players a look in. “Gowtham has done very well for Karnataka over the years, but all players eventually have to move on. We have to keep the future in mind,” Abhiram said.

Gowtham has long been a mainstay in Karnataka’s red ball side. He has played 59 First Class matches, taking 224 wickets with his off-spin. A handy bat with a penchant for the big hits, Gowtham has one century and five fifties.

The spin attack now consists of left-arm spinners Shubhang Hegde and Rohit Kumar, and offspinner K. Shashikumar. The trio is thin on experience, with only Shubhang (four caps) having played First Class cricket.

Abhiram stated that Rohit resembled the late B. Vijayakrishna, who was part of the Karnataka team in the 1970s and 1980s. “Rohit is a terrific talent in the mould of Vijayakrishna. Rohit has flight and loop, and is very consistent,” Abhiram said.

On the general selection theme, Abhiram said, “The message is clear to everyone - the younger generation is coming in.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Sujay Sateri, who found form with the bat in the C.K. Nayudu under-23 Trophy, has been included in place of B.R. Sharath. Sharath Srinivas is the other wicketkeeper in the squad.

Reliable batter Nikin Jose takes over from R. Samarth as the vice-captain.

Batter K.L. Rahul and pacer Prasidh Krishna are away on international duty.

Karnataka squad:
Mayank Agarwal (Captain), R. Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose (Vice Captain), Manish Pandey, Shubhang Hegde, Sharath Srinivas, V. Vyshak, V. Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, K. Shashikumar, Sujay Sateri, D. Nischal, M. Venkatesh, Kishan Bedare, Rohit Kumar.
Coach: P.V. Shashikanth, Bowling coach: Mansur Ali Khan, Fielding coach: Shabarish Mohan

