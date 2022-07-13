Domestic

Former Kerala Ranji Trophy captain O. K. Ramdas passes away

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Thiruvananthapuram 13 July, 2022 12:43 IST
O. K. Ramdas

O. K. Ramdas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Kerala Ranji Trophy captain O. K. Ramdas passed away on Wednesday. He was 73.

Ramdas, who was undergoing treatment for a stroke at a city hospital, suffered a cardiac arrest.

As a gritty opening batter, Ramdas played 35 Ranji matches for Kerala between 1969 and 1981 and scored 1647 runs with 11 fifties. His highest score of 83 came against Tamil Nadu during the 1972 season. He also played an unofficial Test against the visiting Ceylon side for Kerala Chief Minister’s XI in 1971 at the University Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ramdas captained Kerala in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu at Chepauk in 1979. After his retirement as a player, Ramdas served Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) as selector and was also a BCCI Match Referee. He retired from State Bank of Travancore and was its sports officer for a few years.

Ramdas is survived by his wife and his son Kapil, a former junior State cricketer. The KCA has condoled the death of Ramdas.

