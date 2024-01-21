MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi slumps to 86-run defeat against Madhya Pradesh

After being restricted to 251 in its second innings earlier in the day, MP ensured that Delhi was never in the hunt. Eventually, Delhi was bowled out for a paltry 131.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 21:12 IST , Indore - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE PHOTO: Kulwant Khejroliya picked up two wickets in the fourth innings during the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.
FILE PHOTO: Kulwant Khejroliya picked up two wickets in the fourth innings during the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kulwant Khejroliya picked up two wickets in the fourth innings during the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Madhya Pradesh bowlers once again proved more than a handful for Delhi’s batters and set up an impressive 86-run victory with more than a day to spare at the Holkar Stadium here on Sunday.

After being restricted to 251 in its second innings earlier in the day, MP ensured that Delhi was never in the hunt. Eventually, Delhi was bowled out for a paltry 131 after an injured Divij Mehra did not bat.

MP’s first victory in three matches raised its tally to 10 points. A second straight defeat in three matches kept Delhi (1) firmly at the bottom of the table.

Brief Scores:
Madhya Pradesh - 1st innings: 171.
Delhi - 1st innings: 205.
Madhya Pradesh - 2nd innings: Total (in 78.1 overs) 251 (Sumit Kushwah 47, Shubham Sharma 73, Chauhan 4/69. Shokeen 4/61)
Delhi - 2nd innings: Total (in 53.5 overs) 131 (Vaibhav Kandpal 49 not out)

