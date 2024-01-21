Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi slumps to 86-run defeat against Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh bowlers once again proved more than a handful for Delhi’s batters and set up an impressive 86-run victory with more than a day to spare at the Holkar Stadium here on Sunday.

After being restricted to 251 in its second innings earlier in the day, MP ensured that Delhi was never in the hunt. Eventually, Delhi was bowled out for a paltry 131 after an injured Divij Mehra did not bat.

MP’s first victory in three matches raised its tally to 10 points. A second straight defeat in three matches kept Delhi (1) firmly at the bottom of the table.