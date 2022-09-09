West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane (207 n.o., 264b, 18x4, 6x6) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (228, 321b, 22x4, 3x6) feasted on a hapless North East Zone bowling attack slamming double-centuries to power their side to 590 for two at stumps on Day two of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The duo added a mammoth 333 runs for the second wicket after Prithvi Shaw had made a rapid 113 (121b, 11x4, 5x6) on a day when the gulf between the two sides at the First-Class level showed tellingly.

Rahane, who is looking to find his way back to the national side, was too good for the opponents as he pulled and lofted the spinners with disdain.

He was hardly troubled and was quick to dispatch anything on his pads from the pacers with panache employing flicks and glances.

Earlier, resuming the day batting on unbeaten half-centuries, both Jaiswal and Shaw wasted no time in going after the bowling attack. Within the first half hour, Jaiswal found four boundaries in quick time.

Duleep Trophy 2022-23 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 2

North East had a chance early in the day when pacer Bishworjit found the edge of Shaw only for the keeper Ashish Thapa to spill an easy chance when the batter was on 80.

Shaw ensured he made good use of the fortune and got to his ton in style with a cut, through backward point for a boundary. He was eventually dismissed when leg-spinner Ankur Malik, who was the most impressive bowler for his side, had him caught behind.

At the other end, Jaiswal who played some delightful shots off the backfoot on the first day put on display his impressive array of drives on the front foot through covers and down the ground and followed Shaw to a century.

Malik then dropped a straightforward return catch off Jaiswal when the batter was on 104 and the 20-year-old never gave another chance through the rest of his innings as he made his maiden First-Class double hundred.