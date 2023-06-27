Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, live streaming info - all you need to know

The Duleep Trophy is set to kick off the 2023/24 domestic season in India. The tournament is set to begin on June 28 with East Zone, West Zone, North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone and North-East Zone contesting. The final is scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on July 12.
The Duleep Trophy was reintroduced last year, after a three-season gap, with the West Zone emerging champion after beating South Zone in the final held in Coimbatore.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been selected in the test squad touring the West Indies, was the leading run-scorer (497) in the previous edition while Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore topped the bowling charts with 17 wickets. Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat was adjudged the Player of the Series.
Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were initially named in the West Zone squad but have since been selected for India’s tour of West Indies.
Capped Indian test players Cheteswar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have been named in the West Zone squad, while Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar are part of the South Zone squad.
Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2023 season:
When and where is Duleep Trophy 2023 being played?
The Duleep Trophy 2023 starts from June 28 with all matches slated to take place in Bengaluru. The final will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12-16.
What is the format of the Duleep Trophy 2023?
The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket.
South Zone and West Zone, the two finalists from last year, will get a direct pass to the semi-finals of the tournament. Central Zone will face East Zone in the first quarter-final at Alur while North Zone will face North-East Zone in the second quarter-final at Bengaluru. Alur will also host the first semi-final of the tournament.
All matches save the final will be four-day contests.
Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?
As of now, Duleep Trophy 2023 is not being shown live or live-streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.
Duleep Trophy 2023 squads
Full schedule of Duleep Trophy 2023
