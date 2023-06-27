Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, live streaming info - all you need to know

The Duleep Trophy is set to kick off the 2023/24 domestic season in India. The tournament is set to begin on June 28 with East Zone, West Zone, North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone and North-East Zone contesting. The final is scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on July 12.

The Duleep Trophy was reintroduced last year, after a three-season gap, with the West Zone emerging champion after beating South Zone in the final held in Coimbatore.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been selected in the test squad touring the West Indies, was the leading run-scorer (497) in the previous edition while Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore topped the bowling charts with 17 wickets. Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were initially named in the West Zone squad but have since been selected for India’s tour of West Indies.

Capped Indian test players Cheteswar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have been named in the West Zone squad, while Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar are part of the South Zone squad.

Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2023 season:

When and where is Duleep Trophy 2023 being played?

The Duleep Trophy 2023 starts from June 28 with all matches slated to take place in Bengaluru. The final will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12-16.

What is the format of the Duleep Trophy 2023?

The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket.

South Zone and West Zone, the two finalists from last year, will get a direct pass to the semi-finals of the tournament. Central Zone will face East Zone in the first quarter-final at Alur while North Zone will face North-East Zone in the second quarter-final at Bengaluru. Alur will also host the first semi-final of the tournament.

All matches save the final will be four-day contests.

Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?

As of now, Duleep Trophy 2023 is not being shown live or live-streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.

Duleep Trophy 2023 squads West Zone: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla. Coach: Tejas Varsani South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma. Coach: Hemant Angle East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Shahbaz Nadeem (vice-captain), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wicketkeeper), K Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryakant Pradhan, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel, Suryakant Pradhan. Coach: SS Rao North Zone: Nehal Wadhera, Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sindhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh. Standby players: Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Ravi Chauhan, Anmol Mahotra, Diwesh Pathania, Divij Mehra, Kunal Mahajan. Withdrawn Players: Mandeep Singh (injury) Coach: Ajay Ratra Central Zone: Shivam Mavi (Captain), Upendra Yadav (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur. Coach: Nikhil Doru North-East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (Captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte. Coach: Sonam Bhutia