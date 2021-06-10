Cricket England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Burns, Sibley build slow start for England England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Follow Sportstar for all the updates between NZ and ENG Test from Edgbaston. SCORES× Team Sportstar Birmingham Last Updated: 10 June, 2021 16:17 IST England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against New Zealand. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Birmingham Last Updated: 10 June, 2021 16:17 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 1 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston. TRIVIA: Jimmy Anderson becomes the most capped England Test cricketer today with 162 caps. UPDATE: BJ Watling has been ruled out with a back injury. The New Zealand wicketkeeper is a late withdrawal from the second Test against England in Birmingham. England committed to positive change after tweet row, says Joe Root Buttler, Morgan under investigation for alleged tweets - report TOSS UPDATE: Joe Root has won the toss and England will bat first. Teams:New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent BoultEngland (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James AndersonWhere and when can you watch New Zealand vs England LIVE?New Zealand vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.