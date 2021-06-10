England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Burns, Sibley build slow start for England

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 1 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston.

TRIVIA: Jimmy Anderson becomes the most capped England Test cricketer today with 162 caps.

UPDATE: BJ Watling has been ruled out with a back injury. The New Zealand wicketkeeper is a late withdrawal from the second Test against England in Birmingham.

TOSS UPDATE: Joe Root has won the toss and England will bat first.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson