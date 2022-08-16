Amitabh Choudhary, the former acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) passed away on Tuesday due to heart attack. He was 62.

According to sources in the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, where he was a former president, Choudhary suffered a heart attack during his morning walk and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he breathed his last.

A veteran cricket administrator and an ex-IPS, Choudhary served as the head of JSCA and was also the acting secretary of the BCCI until 2019. A couple of years ago, he was appointed as the chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

He was also the main force behind the iconic JSCA Stadium in Ranchi - which eventually emerged as a Test venue. During his tenure as the JSCA chief, Choudhary played a key role in developing infrastructure for Jharkhand cricket. In 2019, Choudhary could not contest the JSCA elections due to the cooling-off period clause enforced by the Supreme Court in the wake of the Lodha committee recommendations.

Before taking over as an administrator, Choudhary also served as Indian cricket team’s manager on several tours - the most important being the 2005-06 tour of Zimbabwe that marked the beginning of the Sourav Ganguly-Greg Chappell fallout.