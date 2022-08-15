Washington Sundar out of Zimbabwe series with shoulder injury

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of Zimbabwe series due to a shoulder injury that he sustained during a Royal London one-dayer fixture between Lancashire and Worcestershire. He will now have to undergo rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy.

The youngster had missed out on the domestic season and was also down with COVID-19 ahead of the South Africa tour earlier this year.

In February-March, he missed the white ball home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka because of hamstring injury. During the IPL in April-May, he split his webbing and missed out on five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, he featured for a few matches for Lancashire and was chosen for Zimbabwe series.

Shahbaz to be named replacement?

There is a strong buzz that Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed could travel to Zimbabwe as a replacement for injured Washington.

Several sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have indicated that the spinner-allrounder could be asked to join the Indian team in Harare by August 17, on the eve of the first ODI.

A key member of the Bengal team, Ahmed had a successful outing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, scoring 219 runs in 16 outings. Partnering with Dinesh Karthik, Ahmed played the role of a finisher in the IPL, thus earning praise from several former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar.

He has been a consistent performer in the Ranji Trophy as well and those following the developments believe that hard work and consistent performances may finally pay off for the 27-year-old.

There is no official word from the BCCI on the issue, but sources indicate that selectors may consider him as an option

In the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will be leading the team for the three-match series against Zimbabwe.