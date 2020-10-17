Former Kerala captain A. Satyendran dies aged 78

Former Kerala Ranji captain and coach A. Satyendran passed away here on Friday. He was 78 and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Satyendran, who was settled in Hyderabad by virtue of his job with the State Bank Group, was not well for some time.

He was a useful all-rounder who bowled medium pace and represented Kerala in 32 first-class games between 1970 and 80, scoring 1,291 runs with a career-best 128 not out.

He was also an executive committee member of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and the Veterans Cricket Association of Hyderabad.

HCA and VCAH expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.