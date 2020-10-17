Cricket Cricket Former Kerala captain A. Satyendran dies aged 78 The all-rounder represented Kerala in 32 first-class matches between 1979 and 1980. V. V. Subrahmanyam 17 October, 2020 11:36 IST Former Kerala captain A. Satyendran. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V. V. Subrahmanyam 17 October, 2020 11:36 IST Former Kerala Ranji captain and coach A. Satyendran passed away here on Friday. He was 78 and is survived by his wife and a daughter.Satyendran, who was settled in Hyderabad by virtue of his job with the State Bank Group, was not well for some time.He was a useful all-rounder who bowled medium pace and represented Kerala in 32 first-class games between 1970 and 80, scoring 1,291 runs with a career-best 128 not out.ALSO READ | Former Kerala cricketer M. Suresh Kumar found dead in his houseHe was also an executive committee member of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and the Veterans Cricket Association of Hyderabad.HCA and VCAH expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos