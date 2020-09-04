Four HCA members refuse to cooperate with president Azharuddin

Four members of the Apex Council of the Hyderabad Cricket Association termed the move by president Mohammad Azharuddin — to write a letter seeking approval of Justice Deepak Verma (Retd), former Supreme Court Judge, as Ombudsman and Ethics Officer — as a violation of the HCA Constitution.

HCA secretary R. Vijayanand, joint secretary Naresh Sharma, vice-president K. John Manoj and treasurer Surender Agarwal wrote a letter on Thursday in this regard to Justice Deepak Verma and marked a copy to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

“The letter dated September 2, 2020 by Azharuddin is illegal and improper and therefore be treated withdrawn,” they wrote in their letter on Thursday.

“The office-bearers of the HCA hereby categorically state that the letter has been sent unilaterally by the president (Azharuddin) without the approval or consent of the office-bearers,” they said in the letter.

“Your Lordship’s kind attention is drawn to Chapter III of the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the HCA (as per the judgement dated August 9, 2018 by the Honourable Supreme Court) which deals with the meetings of the from which it is crystal clear that the General Body of the HCA is empowered to appoint the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer,” they mentioned in the letter.

Meanwhile late on Friday, Azhar dashed off a letter to all the affiliated clubs of HCA clarifying his stand.

“I would like to bring to your kind notice that the Apex Council in it’s June 6 meeting has decided to appoint Lordship Deepak Verma as Ombudsman and Ethics Officer,” he said.

“We have conveyed our decision of his appointment to his Lordship after obtaining his concern earlier,” Azhar mentioned in the letter.

“This important decision though to be taken up in the AGM was necessitated due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and also due to the fact that his appointment has been pending for a long time. The decision was taken for your kind perusal, I request all the members to cooperate,” Azhar concluded.