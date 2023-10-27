The Trans-Tasman rivalry will see its 2023 leg when New Zealand takes on Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
AUS vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
AUS vs NZ - List of results in World Cups
AUS vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Chris Harris (NZ) - 130 (124) in Chennai in 1996
Geoff Marsh (AUS) - 126* (149) in Chandigarh in 1987
Mark Waugh (AUS) - 110 (112) in Chennai in 1996
AUS vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Shane Bond (NZ) - 6/23 in Gqeberha in 2003
Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 6/28 in Auckland in 2015
Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 5/26 in London in 2019
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 235/6 (37); Rauf removes Jansen for 20; Markram at crease
- AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Australia vs New Zealand WC results, batting and bowling records
- LPGA Tour returns to New England with $3.5M event
- Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-1 OFC, Mauricio goal keeps Juggernauts ahead in second half
- Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE