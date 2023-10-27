AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Australia vs New Zealand WC results, batting and bowling records

The Trans-Tasman rivalry will see its 2023 leg when New Zealand takes on Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

AUS vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP Matches played: 11 Australia: 8 New Zealand: 3 Last result: Australia won by 86 runs (2019)

AUS vs NZ - List of results in World Cups 1987 - Australia won by 3 runs in Indore 1987 - Australia won by 17 runs in Chandigarh 1992 - New Zealand won by 37 runs in Auckland 1996 - Australia won by 6 wickets in Chennai 1999 - New Zealand won by 5 wickets in Cardiff 2003 - Australia won by 96 runs in Gqeberha 2007 - Australia won by 215 runs in St. George’s 2011 - Australia won by 7 wickets in Nagpur 2015 - New Zealand won by 1 wicket in Auckland 2015 - Australia won by 7 wickets in Melbourne 2019 - Australia won by 86 runs in London

AUS vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Chris Harris (NZ) - 130 (124) in Chennai in 1996

Geoff Marsh (AUS) - 126* (149) in Chandigarh in 1987

Mark Waugh (AUS) - 110 (112) in Chennai in 1996

AUS vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Shane Bond (NZ) - 6/23 in Gqeberha in 2003

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 6/28 in Auckland in 2015

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 5/26 in London in 2019