MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Australia vs New Zealand WC results, batting and bowling records

AUS vs NZ: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between Australia and New Zealand

Published : Oct 27, 2023 21:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Steve Smith takes the winning run along with teammate Shane Watson for its seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the ODI World Cup final in 2015.
Australia’s Steve Smith takes the winning run along with teammate Shane Watson for its seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the ODI World Cup final in 2015. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Steve Smith takes the winning run along with teammate Shane Watson for its seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the ODI World Cup final in 2015. | Photo Credit: AP

The Trans-Tasman rivalry will see its 2023 leg when New Zealand takes on Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

AUS vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
Matches played: 11
Australia: 8
New Zealand: 3
Last result: Australia won by 86 runs (2019)
AUS vs NZ - List of results in World Cups
1987 - Australia won by 3 runs in Indore
1987 - Australia won by 17 runs in Chandigarh
1992 - New Zealand won by 37 runs in Auckland
1996 - Australia won by 6 wickets in Chennai
1999 - New Zealand won by 5 wickets in Cardiff
2003 - Australia won by 96 runs in Gqeberha
2007 - Australia won by 215 runs in St. George’s
2011 - Australia won by 7 wickets in Nagpur
2015 - New Zealand won by 1 wicket in Auckland
2015 - Australia won by 7 wickets in Melbourne
2019 - Australia won by 86 runs in London

AUS vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Chris Harris (NZ) - 130 (124) in Chennai in 1996

Geoff Marsh (AUS) - 126* (149) in Chandigarh in 1987

Mark Waugh (AUS) - 110 (112) in Chennai in 1996

AUS vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Shane Bond (NZ) - 6/23 in Gqeberha in 2003

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 6/28 in Auckland in 2015

Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 5/26 in London in 2019

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Australia /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 235/6 (37); Rauf removes Jansen for 20; Markram at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Australia vs New Zealand WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  3. LPGA Tour returns to New England with $3.5M event
    Reuters
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-1 OFC, Mauricio goal keeps Juggernauts ahead in second half
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Australia vs New Zealand WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs NZ: Performance in last two games is Australia’s standard at the ICC World Cup, says Cummins
    Rakesh Rao
  3. PAK vs SA: Usama Mir comes in as concussion substitute for Shadab Khan
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Determined Kiwis aim to bounce back against high-flying Australia
    Rakesh Rao
  5. PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Babar, Rizwan flatter to deceive in do-or-die South Africa test
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 235/6 (37); Rauf removes Jansen for 20; Markram at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Australia vs New Zealand WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  3. LPGA Tour returns to New England with $3.5M event
    Reuters
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-1 OFC, Mauricio goal keeps Juggernauts ahead in second half
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment