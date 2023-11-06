MagazineBuy Print

‘Everything good comes to an end,’ says Moeen after England’s ODI World Cup 2023 exit

England was knocked out after its sixth defeat in seven matches against rivals Australia on Saturday, despite arriving as one of the pre-tournament favourites, having won the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 17:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Moeen Ali said he will speak to captain Jos Buttler and white-ball coach Matthew Mott regarding the future of England cricket.
Moeen Ali said he will speak to captain Jos Buttler and white-ball coach Matthew Mott regarding the future of England cricket. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Moeen Ali said he will speak to captain Jos Buttler and white-ball coach Matthew Mott regarding the future of England cricket. | Photo Credit: PTI

England vice-captain Moeen Ali is backing the infusion of fresh blood into the team after the reigning champion was eliminated from the ongoing ODI World Cup in India.

England was knocked out after its sixth defeat in seven matches against rivals Australia on Saturday, despite arriving as one of the pre-tournament favourites, having won the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

The 36-year-old batting all-rounder wants younger faces to come into the team.

“Everything good comes to an end and maybe the writing was on the wall and we just didn’t see it as players because we thought we’d be performing well,” Moeen said.

“It’s very exciting because going forward, we’ve got some really good players we know will come into the squad, with that fearless playing, so that restart we had in 2015 could start again.

“I think if I was in charge I’d play the younger guys. I’d just start again and I’m sure they’re going to do that. You want that fearless approach again and it’s a great time to start again.”

Moeen said he will speak to captain Jos Buttler and white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

“If they say, ‘look we’re going to go with younger players and start again’ then I’m more than happy. I get it, I understand... everything good comes to an end at some point,” he added.

England, who face the Netherlands and Pakistan in its remaining matches, are now fighting for a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

