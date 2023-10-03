Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch AFG vs SL practice match today?

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Pakistan faces Australia and India takes on Netherlands in the other warm-up ties of the day.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Tuesday, October 3.

What time will AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which TV channel will broadcast AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.