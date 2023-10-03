MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch AFG vs SL practice match today?

Published : Oct 03, 2023 07:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. (FILE PHOTO)
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Pakistan faces Australia and India takes on Netherlands in the other warm-up ties of the day.

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup 2023: Are warm-up matches important and required?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka  ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Tuesday, October 3.

What time will AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

ALSO READ
Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of AFG vs SL World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

