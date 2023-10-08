India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India and Australia will take on each other at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday to get their ICC ODI World Cup campaigns going.

While Australia looks to be back to its full strength after a slew of injuries to players like Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith, India will be without Shubman Gill who is battling illness.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

AUSTRALIA: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul Batters: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav Team composition: IND 7-4 AUS | Credits left: 7

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.