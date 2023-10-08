MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs AUS, Prediction ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between India and Australia.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 07:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Captain Rohit Sharma during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Captain Rohit Sharma during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
Captain Rohit Sharma during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

India and Australia will take on each other at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday to get their ICC ODI World Cup campaigns going.

While Australia looks to be back to its full strength after a slew of injuries to players like Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith, India will be without Shubman Gill who is battling illness.

IND vs AUS LIVE Chennai weather updates, World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match at Chepauk today?

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

AUSTRALIA: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul
Batters: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav
Team composition: IND 7-4 AUS | Credits left: 7
IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

