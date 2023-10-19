MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh

Having returned from a dengue infection, the opening batter said that he remained positive all through and was happy with the way he performed.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 22:59 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India’s Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
India’s Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. | Photo Credit: PTI

Crisp shots and clear thinking define Shubman Gill. The opener (53), who played a part in India’s winning cause against Bangladesh in the World Cup game at the MCA Stadium here on Thursday, was all smiles in the post-match media conference.

“Rohit bhai starts on an aggressive note and it helps all of us in the chase as the run-rate is already set at four to five,” Gill said.

Having returned from a dengue infection, Gill said he remained positive all through and was happy with the way he performed.

ALSO READ
IND vs BAN: Kohli ton continues India’s pursuit of happiness with win against Bangladesh at ICC World Cup 2023

“It is not easy as you lose some weight and you need to gain strength,” the batter said. Gill reflected on the happy space within the unit but at the same time deftly handled a query on which was the better catch among the ones that K.L. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja plucked out of thin air, “Both catches were spectacular and it will be unfair to label just one.”

India’s fielding was tight through the game and Gill explained, “As a batter one thing I am sure about is that I will have to field for 50 overs, it is the same with the bowlers too, they may get to bowl eight to 10 overs but they know that overall they have 50 overs to field. So we all work hard on our fielding and do our sessions seriously.”

Specifically asked about Rahul’s wicket-keeping role, Gill replied, “We all know what KL offers to the team and he has kept well and he has done this before too.”

And about India’s ICC title drought since 2013, Gill countered, “Hopefully we will find an answer to this in the coming days.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Shubman Gill

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets eyes repeat from the West as revamped Celtics and Bucks favoured in East this season
    AP
  2. IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitchell Santner’s World Cup dominance highlights revival of finger spinners in ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden LIVE streaming, UFC 294: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Anshul’s debut fight?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Traffic jams, queues and lack of volunteers: Return of ODI World Cup exposes room for improvement in Pune
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IND vs BAN: Kohli ton continues India’s pursuit of happiness with win against Bangladesh at ICC World Cup 2023
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: All eyes on Stokes as England superstar indicates return against South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets eyes repeat from the West as revamped Celtics and Bucks favoured in East this season
    AP
  2. IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitchell Santner’s World Cup dominance highlights revival of finger spinners in ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden LIVE streaming, UFC 294: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Anshul’s debut fight?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment