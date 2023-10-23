Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

Pakistan and Afghanistan will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi Team composition: PAK 6 : 5 AFG

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.