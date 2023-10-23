MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

PAK vs AFG prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the CWC23 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chennai.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 08:26 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan players Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz during a practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Afghanistan players Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz during a practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Afghanistan players Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz during a practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Pakistan and Afghanistan will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Team composition: PAK 6 : 5 AFG

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.

