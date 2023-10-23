Pakistan and Afghanistan will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.
PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI
PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.
PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
SQUADS
PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
- La Liga: 17-year-old Guiu scores seconds into his debut as Barcelona beats Athletic 1-0; Girona joins Real at top with 5-2 win over Almeria
- ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs AFG head-to-head record; Pakistan vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets
- Gomez responds to two-year doping ban, says his lawyers are looking into the matter
- Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs AFG match today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE