FAQs ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 5 Test your ICC men's T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz. Team Sportstar Chennai 16 October, 2021 13:55 IST Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Pat Cummins during the 2012 T20 World Cup. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Chennai 16 October, 2021 13:55 IST 1.Virat Kohli jointly holds the record of hitting the most 50+ scores (four times) in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with _____________. Fill in the blank. Matthew Hayden Hayden scored four half-centuries in the first edition of the tournament in 2007. Michael Clarke Hayden scored four half-centuries in the first edition of the tournament in 2007. Tillakaratne Dilshan Hayden scored four half-centuries in the first edition of the tournament in 2007. 2.Who broke Tillakaratne Dilshan's 2009 record of having scored the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Virat Kohli in 2014 Kohli scored 319 runs in six innings in 2014. Dilshan had notched 317 in seven innings in 2009. Chris Gayle in 2012 Kohli scored 319 runs in six innings in 2014. Dilshan had notched 317 in seven innings in 2009. Dilshan himself in 2010 Kohli scored 319 runs in six innings in 2014. Dilshan had notched 317 in seven innings in 2009. 3.Cricketer A: Batter with the most sixes in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Cricketer B: Batter with the most fours in a single edition of the tournament. Who are A and B? A: Chris Gayle, B: Chris Gayle Gayle dispatched 16 maximums in 2012. Dilshan muscled 46 fours in 2009. A: Marlon Samuels, B: Mahela Jayawardene Gayle dispatched 16 maximums in 2012. Dilshan muscled 46 fours in 2009. A: Chris Gayle, B: Tillakaratne Dilshan Gayle dispatched 16 maximums in 2012. Dilshan muscled 46 fours in 2009. 4.Who has the overall best bowling average in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (should have bowled a minimum of 250 deliveries)? Sunil Narine Badree has a bowling average of 13.58. Samuel Badree Badree has a bowling average of 13.58. Ravichandran Ashwin Badree has a bowling average of 13.58. 5.Who has the most four-wicket hauls in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Morne Morkel Ajmal has three four-fors in the tournament. Saeed Ajmal Ajmal has three four-fors in the tournament. Ajantha Mendis Ajmal has three four-fors in the tournament. Read more stories on FAQs.