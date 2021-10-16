FAQs

ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 5

Test your ICC men's T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 16 October, 2021 13:55 IST
Saeed Ajmal

Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Pat Cummins during the 2012 T20 World Cup.   -  The Hindu

1.Virat Kohli jointly holds the record of hitting the most 50+ scores (four times) in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with _____________. Fill in the blank.
2.Who broke Tillakaratne Dilshan's 2009 record of having scored the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
3.Cricketer A: Batter with the most sixes in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Cricketer B: Batter with the most fours in a single edition of the tournament. Who are A and B?
4.Who has the overall best bowling average in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (should have bowled a minimum of 250 deliveries)?
5.Who has the most four-wicket hauls in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

