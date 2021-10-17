FAQs Quiz 1: India at T20 World Cup 7 Test your T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz. Team Sportstar Chennai 17 October, 2021 19:05 IST South Africa's Dale Steyn celbrates a wicket. - AP Team Sportstar Chennai 17 October, 2021 19:05 IST 1.Who has bowled the most number of maidens at the event? Graeme Swann Harbhajan Singh has bowled four maidens in 19 matches at the T20 World Cup, more than any bowler. Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan Singh has bowled four maidens in 19 matches at the T20 World Cup, more than any bowler. Sunil Narine Harbhajan Singh has bowled four maidens in 19 matches at the T20 World Cup, more than any bowler. 2.Who is the highest wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup? Lasith Malinga Pakistani leggie Shahid Afridi leads the list with 39 wickets from 34 matches, while Lasith Malinga is a close second with 38 scalps. Shahid Afridi Pakistani leggie Shahid Afridi leads the list with 39 wickets from 34 matches, while Lasith Malinga is a close second with 38 scalps. Dale Steyn Pakistani leggie Shahid Afridi leads the list with 39 wickets from 34 matches, while Lasith Malinga is a close second with 38 scalps. 3.Which team registered the highest score at the T20 World Cup? West Indies Sri Lanka smashed 260 in 20 overs against Kenya at the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, and that record stands to this day. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka smashed 260 in 20 overs against Kenya at the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, and that record stands to this day. South Africa Sri Lanka smashed 260 in 20 overs against Kenya at the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, and that record stands to this day. 4.Which team has the lowest score at the event? The Netherlands Netherlands registered the lowest score at the T20 World Cup when it got bundled out for 39 runs in 10.3 overs against Sri Lanka in 2014. Ireland Netherlands registered the lowest score at the T20 World Cup when it got bundled out for 39 runs in 10.3 overs against Sri Lanka in 2014. England Netherlands registered the lowest score at the T20 World Cup when it got bundled out for 39 runs in 10.3 overs against Sri Lanka in 2014. 5.Which batter has the most runs against a single opposition in the World Cup? Chris Gayle Chris Gayle’s tally of 274 runs from five innings against Australia is the highest for a batter against a single opposition. Mahela Jaywardena Chris Gayle’s tally of 274 runs from five innings against Australia is the highest for a batter against a single opposition. Virat Kohli Chris Gayle’s tally of 274 runs from five innings against Australia is the highest for a batter against a single opposition. Read more stories on FAQs.