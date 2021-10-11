T20 World Cup: Full prize money details for winner, runner-up and all teams

Winner of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates will take home a cheque of $1.6 million in prize money, the International Cricket Council announced on Sunday.

The runner up will receive half of that amount.

Sixteen teams competing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be played between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman, will be awarded a total of $5.6 million.

The two losing semi-finalists will get $400,000 each while the other eight teams from the Super 12 will each be awarded $70,000.

READ: DRS to feature in men's T20 World Cup

The four teams that will be eliminated from the qualifying round will each receive $40,000.

For every victory in the Super 12 stage (30 matches), the winning side will get a bonus of $40,000 with the same amount allocated for a match win in the qualifying round (12 matches).

Playing Conditions

The playing conditions for the tournament have also introduced scheduled two-and-a-half minute drinks intervals at the midpoint of each innings in every match.

Here's the break up of the total prize money -