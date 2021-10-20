India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up updates: Rohit, Chakravarthy in focus; Toss at 3PM

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India and Australia at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Match starts at 3:30 PM. Toss at 3 PM.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

MATCH PREVIEW

Its preparations for the T20 World Cup 2021 off to a smooth start, India would look to finalise its batting order for the tournament proper when it takes on Australia in its second and final warm-up game here on Wednesday.

India will clash against Pakistan in its main event lung-opener on Sunday. The tournament will be Virat Kohli's last as skipper in the format besides being the swan song for head coach Ravi Shastri.

As pointed out by Kohli before the warm-up game against England on Monday, India's top three is already settled with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the batting and the skipper coming in at the crucial number three position.

Having made a stroke-filled 70 before retiring in the seven-wicket win over England, the young Ishan Kishan has also staked his claim for a place in the playing eleven.

Rishabh Pant (29 not out) was promoted ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and it remains to be seen where the latter bats on Wednesday.

Rohit didn't bat against England and come Wednesday, the right-hander is expected to get a go against the Australians.

The talking point, however, remains all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who didn't look comfortable in his brief stay against England.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2021 LIVE?

The match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.