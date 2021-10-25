Mujeeb ur Rahman records five-wicket haul on World Cup debut

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman recorded a five-wicket haul on his T20 World Cup debut in a Super 12 game against Scotland in Sharjah on Monday.

Defending a target of 191, Mujeeb opened the bowling and finsihed with figures of 4-0-20-5, his best figures in T20I cricket. He scalped three wickets in a single over, which derailed Scotland in the chase and was bowled out for 60.

Afghanistan won the match by 130 runs, a record margin for the country in the format.

The 20-year-old accounted for the wickets of George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington and Mark Watt.

This was the eighth instance of a bowler claiming five wickets in a World Cup innings and the fifth best bowling figures.