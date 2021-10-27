Scotland vs Namibia Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Squads

Scotland will take on Namibia in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

PREDICTED XI

Scotland: Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Richie Berrington

Namibia: David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

SCO vs NAM DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Cross, Zane Green

Batters – Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders – Richard Berrington, David Wiese (c), Chris Greaves

Bowlers – Josh Davey (vc), Mark Watt, Bernard Scholtz

Team Composition: SCO 7:4 NAM Credits left: 1.0

SQUADS

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland and Namibia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.