Scotland vs Namibia Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Squads

Scotland will take on Namibia in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.PREDICTED XIScotland: Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Richie BerringtonNamibia: David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.IND vs PAK DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Matthew Cross, Zane GreenBatters – Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Gerhard Merwe ErasmusAll-rounders – Richard Berrington, David Wiese (c), Chris GreavesBowlers – Josh Davey (vc), Mark Watt, Bernard ScholtzTeam Composition: SCO 7:4 NAM Credits left: 1.0SQUADSScotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad WhealReserves: Michael Jones, Chris SoleNamibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya FranceReserves: Mauritius NgupitaWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Scotland and Namibia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.