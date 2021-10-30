Hasaranga takes hat-trick against South Africa in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took a career first hat-trick in the defeat against South Africa in a Super 12 T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday.

Hasaranga removed Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Dwayne Pretorious in successive deliveries spread across overs 15 and 18.

The 24-year-old finished with figures of 4-0-20-3, which derailed South Africa in the chase of 143 before David Miller pulled his side across the line in the final over.

Hasaranga's feat was the third such instance in the tournament after Australia's Brett Lee (2007) and Ireland's Curtis Campher (2021).