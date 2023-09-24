MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; Prasidh replaces Bumrah in India Playing XI

IND vs AUS: Here are all the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XIs and squads for the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore on Sunday.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 11:23 IST

Team Sportstar
India‘s Suryakumar Yadav and skipper KL Rahul run between the wickets during the 1st ODI match against Australia.
India‘s Suryakumar Yadav and skipper KL Rahul run between the wickets during the 1st ODI match against Australia. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

India‘s Suryakumar Yadav and skipper KL Rahul run between the wickets during the 1st ODI match against Australia. | Photo Credit: ANI

India and Australia will face off in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday. India leads 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets in Mohali on Friday.

While India is led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who will return for the third ODI, Australia is helmed by Pat Cummins, who is returning to the side after missing the five-match series in South Africa earlier this month.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second ODI and Mukesh Kumar has been named as his replacement.

FOLLOW IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2ND ODI PREDICTED XI
INDIA
Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin/Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
AUSTRALIA
Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPER
KL Rahul
BATTERS
Shubman Gill (c), David Warner, Steven Smith (vc)
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis
BOWLERS
Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa
Team Composition: IND 5:6 AUS Credits Left 9.0
THE SQUADS
INDIA
KL Rahul (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.
AUSTRALIA
Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2ND ODI

The second ODI between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
