IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; Prasidh replaces Bumrah in India Playing XI

India and Australia will face off in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday. India leads 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets in Mohali on Friday.
While India is led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who will return for the third ODI, Australia is helmed by Pat Cummins, who is returning to the side after missing the five-match series in South Africa earlier this month.
Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second ODI and Mukesh Kumar has been named as his replacement.
The second ODI between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.
