IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; Prasidh replaces Bumrah in India Playing XI

India and Australia will face off in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday. India leads 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets in Mohali on Friday.

While India is led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who will return for the third ODI, Australia is helmed by Pat Cummins, who is returning to the side after missing the five-match series in South Africa earlier this month.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second ODI and Mukesh Kumar has been named as his replacement.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2ND ODI PREDICTED XI INDIA Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin/Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. AUSTRALIA Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM WICKET-KEEPER KL Rahul BATTERS Shubman Gill (c), David Warner, Steven Smith (vc) ALL-ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis BOWLERS Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa Team Composition: IND 5:6 AUS Credits Left 9.0

THE SQUADS INDIA KL Rahul (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar. AUSTRALIA Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2ND ODI

The second ODI between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.