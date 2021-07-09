India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I LIVE score updates: Harmanpreet, Shafali in focus for IND vs Knight's ENG; Toss at 10:30pm IST

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first T20I between England and India in Northampton.

NUMBERS GAME

Jemimah Rodrigues could become the youngest cricketer to reach 1000 T20I runs. She needs 24 runs to reach the feat and could also become the second-fastest Indian to the milestone.

to reach 1000 T20I runs. She needs 24 runs to reach the feat and could also become the second-fastest Indian to the milestone. Shafali Verma will become the youngest opener to feature in all three formats in England.

to feature in all three formats in England. Radha Yadav will aim to build on her record streak of picking at least one wicket in 26 consecutive T20Is.

of picking at least one wicket in 26 consecutive T20Is. Poonam Yadav is five wickets away from becoming the first Indian bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets.

to reach 100 T20I wickets. Heather Knight needs 25 runs to become the second England captain after Charlotte Edwards to reach 1000 T20I runs.





Match Preview

After a thrilling Test match to lift the side's spirits, India was exposed to its usual frailties in the 50-over format. The top-order comprising Mandhana, Shafali (debut) and Raut/Jemimah struggled to impose themselves over an incisive English attack. The ODI skipper Mithali was in the spotlight once again as she soaked in all the pressure to stave off bizarre collapses in the series.

India barely squeezed past 200 in the first couple of one-dayers as the batters failed to push the pedal on scoring with intent. The woes kept piling on as Harmanpreet Kaur failed to provide the much-needed impetus in the middle while the bowling attack hardly nudged Heather Knight's side.

The lack of adequate time in the middle for months was trouble and India slowly regained shape over the course of the three ODIs and added two points to the bag with an eventual triumph in the final ODI on Saturday.

Come the T20Is, India will be aiming to build on the momentum as the road to next year's T20 World Cup is deftly simmering. Harmanpreet remains the focus of the side - both for her tactics and approach this time around besides her form with the willow on the field. No Jhulan Goswami to add a bit of thrust up-front with the leather.

India will hope to briefly plug the gap with its existing resources in Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy and Pooja Vastrakar while positive spin bowling will once again be the difference between a win and playing catch-up with a solid England line-up.

FORMAT ENGLAND INDIA TESTS 2 2 ODI 4 2 T20IS - -

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



6 points up for grabs in the remainder of the series.

Squads: India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy (wk) England: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(wk), Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt, Natasha Farrant, Sophia Dunkley, Fran Wilson, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Where are the teams playing?

The first T20I will be played at County Ground, Northampton.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details?

The 1st T20I between India and England women will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming. Alternatively, you can catch over-by-over updates here on Sportstar.



