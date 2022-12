India vs Australia Women’s T20Is: full squads, schedule, venues, players list and match timings

India Women will take on Australia in a five-match T20I series at home starting December 9. Australia last toured India for a limited-overs series in 2018 where it beat the host 3-0 in ODIs before thumping India twice in the tri-nation women’s T20 series.

Here’s all you need to know about the IND vs AUS T20I series.

INDIA SQUAD FOR AUSTRALIA T20IS

Australia T20I squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol.

Australia’s T20I tour of India

December 9, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 10, 12.30am AEDT, 7.00pm IST)

December 11, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 12, 12.30am AEDT, 7.00pm IST)

December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT, 7.00pm IST)

December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT, 7.00pm IST)

December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT, 7.00pm IST)