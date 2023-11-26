India vs Australia 2nd T20I: IND vs AUS Predicted playing XI; Dream11 prediction

The young Indian bowling unit will have to push behind the timid show in the series opener and find its flow against a forceful Australian batting line-up in the second T20I on Sunday.

India had won the first game at Visakhapatnam by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but their bowlers, except pacer Mukesh Kumar, looked incapable of stemming the run-flow.

The pitch and conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium will not be massively different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively.

From the batting perspective, skipper Suryakumar Yadav is in fine touch along with Ishan Kishan as the duo scored match-

Here is the predicted playing XI and dream11 fantasy team ahead of the second T20I.

India vs Australia Predicted Playing XI

Australia - Matthew Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (c and wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

India vs Australia Dream11 Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis Batters: Yasasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Steve Smith, Rinku SIngh All-rounders: Axar Patel Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott Team composition - IND 6:5 AUS | Credits Left: 12.5

The squads Australia: Matthew Wade (Capt.), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa. India: Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. The match starts at 7 p.m. IST.