Cricket India vs England live score 5th Test, Day 4: Pujara, Pant aim to extend India's lead at Edgbaston

IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: Get the live score updates, commentary and updates of the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday.

Cheteshwar Pujara is 50 not out, while first-innings centurion Pant is unbeaten on 30 in India's 125-3.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England from Edgbaston in Birmingham.

14.20: Pant and Pujara are like chalk and cheese. The former has brought the T20 flavoured incarnation to Tests while the latter's almost a curiosity to this generation that's bred on T20 cricket. While Pujara will resume on 50, Pant, on 30, will look to take the attack to England.

14:04 - Welcome back. India, 2-1 up in a series that was postponed last September, is eyeing its first triumph in England since 2007. India's lead is 207 with seven wickets in hand. The obdurate Pujara and flamboyant Pant would want to build on that lead.

HOW DAY 3 PANNED OUT
India remains in a dominant position in the fifth Test against England despite another century from Jonny Bairstow on day three at Edgbaston.

TRIVIA
India has never won a Test at Edgbaston, losing six and drawing one on the 1986 tour.
Bumrah is the first fast bowler to captain India's Test team since Kapil Dev in 1987.

When: England vs India, 5th Test, July 1-5, 2022
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

India (Playing 11): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

England (Playing 11): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson