Cricket Cricket India vs England, T20Is: Schedule, Where to watch, timing, key stats, full squads, venue IND vs ENG,T20I series 2022: Here's all you need to know about the two-match T20I series between India and England that will begin in Southampton on July 7. Team Sportstar 06 July, 2022 20:39 IST Rohit Sharma's team India will take on Jos Buttler's England in a three-match T20I series from Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 06 July, 2022 20:39 IST Rohit Sharma's team India will take on England in a three-match T20I series from Thursday.Here's everything you need to know about the series.Last T20I encounter between India and EnglandMarch 20, 2021: The last time India and England clashed in a T20I match, the Men in Blue recorded a 36-run win to clinch a five-match series 3-2 in Ahmedabad. After being sent into bat by England, India notched up 224 for two, with fifties from openers Virat Kohli (80* off 52) and Rohit Sharma (64 off 34) leading the way while Hardik Pandya (39* off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17) chipped in with blistering cameos. The visitor was then restricted to 188 for eight by a strong bowling performance by the Indians.READ: India squad for ODI series against West Indies announced, Shikhar Dhawan to captain India vs England Head to head record in T20IsMatches Played - 19; India Won - 10; England Won - 9HS (IND) vs ENG - 224/2LS (IND) vs ENG - 120/9HS (ENG) vs IND - 200/6 LS (ENG) vs IND - 80 all out Schedule for IND vs IRE T20I seriesMatchDate and DayTimeVenueEngland vs India, 1st T20IJuly 7, Thursday10:30pm ISTSouthamptonEngland vs India, 2nd T20IJuly 9, Saturday7pm ISTBirminghamEngland vs India, 3rd T20IJuly 10, Sunday7pm ISTNottinghamREAD: India vs Ireland: Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav set to be named in T20I playing XI Squad-India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad*, Sanju Samson*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi*, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer*, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh*, Umran Malik, Virat Kohli**, Jasprit Bumrah**, Shreyas Iyer**, Rishabh Pant**, Ravindra Jadeja*** - Only for 1st T20I, ** - from 2nd T20I onwardsEngland T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David WilleyWhere to watch IND vs ENG T20I seriesIndia vs England T20I series will be aired LIVE on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :