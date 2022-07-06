India vs England, T20Is: Schedule, Where to watch, timing, key stats, full squads, venue

Rohit Sharma's team India will take on England in a three-match T20I series from Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the series.

Last T20I encounter between India and England

March 20, 2021: The last time India and England clashed in a T20I match, the Men in Blue recorded a 36-run win to clinch a five-match series 3-2 in Ahmedabad.

After being sent into bat by England, India notched up 224 for two, with fifties from openers Virat Kohli (80* off 52) and Rohit Sharma (64 off 34) leading the way while Hardik Pandya (39* off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17) chipped in with blistering cameos. The visitor was then restricted to 188 for eight by a strong bowling performance by the Indians.

India vs England Head to head record in T20Is

Matches Played - 19; India Won - 10; England Won - 9 HS (IND) vs ENG - 224/2 LS (IND) vs ENG - 120/9 HS (ENG) vs IND - 200/6 LS (ENG) vs IND - 80 all out

Schedule for IND vs IRE T20I series

Match Date and Day Time Venue England vs India, 1st T20I July 7, Thursday 10:30pm IST Southampton England vs India, 2nd T20I July 9, Saturday 7pm IST Birmingham England vs India, 3rd T20I July 10, Sunday 7pm IST Nottingham



Squad- India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad*, Sanju Samson*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi*, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer*, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh*, Umran Malik, Virat Kohli**, Jasprit Bumrah**, Shreyas Iyer**, Rishabh Pant**, Ravindra Jadeja** * - Only for 1st T20I, ** - from 2nd T20I onwards England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey



Where to watch IND vs ENG T20I series

India vs England T20I series will be aired LIVE on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV.