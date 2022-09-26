Mohammed Shami has not travelled to Thiruvananthapuram with the Indian team and is set to miss the first T20I between India and South Africa. The pacer, who missed out on the series against Australia, is yet to recover fully from COVID-19 and there is a possibility that he may miss out on the entire three-match series, forcing the national selectors to continue with Umesh Yadav.

“Shami has not joined the team yet and the medical team is in touch with him,” a BCCI source said. Shami was chosen as the standy for the T20 World Cup and the selectors wanted to give him enough game time in the six T20Is at home, but with the fast bowler down with COVID-19, things didn't go as per plan. Shami hasn’t played an international T20 since November last year, however, he featured in the IPL.

Deepak Hooda, who is currently down with a back spasm, is likely to miss out on the series and in that case, Shreyas Iyer - who was named as the standby - could join the team. However, there is no clarity yet whether there will be any changes to the T20 World Cup squad.

Sources in the BCCI told Sportstar that the medical team and the team management are assessing situations and if the need arises, decisions will be taken keeping all factors in mind.

The BCCI had earlier specified that the workload of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh will be managed during the Australia and South Africa series. Hardik is now expected to visit the National Cricket Academy, while youngster Shahbaz Ahmed could be drafted in.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari is likely to lead the Rest of India for the Irani Cup fixture against Saurashtra beginning next month. The BCCI is expected to announce the full squad soon.