India vs West Indies: No total is enough in T20 cricket now, says KL Rahul

In an effort to go full throttle with the series at stake, India - just like it has mostly batting first this year - had faltered in the series-decider versus South Africa two months ago.

On Wednesday, however, India openers Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul got off the blocks in no time and ensured India batted the West Indies out to seal the series in style.

Rahul said his whirlwind partnership of 135 with Rohit was a “confidence-booster” in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

As it happened| Rahul, Kohli shine as India seals T20I series 2-1

“We are looking to work on our first innings whenever we have to start the innings. That’s something we have been doing. We start off thinking we want to get 200. That’s T20 cricket now. No total is enough. At times you try to overachieve and it often happens, whether you bat first or second, you tend to fall short sometimes,” Rahul said after winning the Man of the Match award, thanks to his 56-ball 91 at the top.

“We try and improve every time we get to bat first and today was a good confidence-booster for all of us. We can learn from this innings and hopefully, we can continue to do that more often.”

READ| Kohli, Rahul, Rohit shine as India seals T20I series 2-1

Execution a problem, says Pollard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard admitted his bowling unit let India run away with the game upfront. “Thought we didn’t execute as we wanted. We came back (with two quick wickets)and in that scenario we again let them get away. But that’s been the story of the series,” Pollard said. “The target wasn’t impossible. We have chased 240-odd against South Africa and 230-odd was chased at this ground as well. It wasn’t impossible. Still, as a batting unit, we were consistent throughout the series. That’s a big plus.”

Meanwhile, opener Evin Lewis’ participation in the ODI series will depend on the results of the MRI scan to be conducted on Thursday. Lewis injured his right knee badly while fielding and had to be stretchered off the field in the first innings. He couldn’t bat during the chase and initial scans have revealed tissue damage to his right knee.