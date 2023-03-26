International

South Africa records highest score in T20I PowerPlay, becomes first team to score 100 in first 6 overs

Team Sportstar
26 March, 2023 19:53 IST
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock hit a fifty in 15 deliveries against West Indies.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock hit a fifty in 15 deliveries against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa created the record for the highest score in PowerPlay in T20 Internationals during the 2nd T20I against West Indies.

The Proteas broke the record of West Indies, which scored 98 runs against Sri Lanka in 2021, by posting 102 runs for the loss of no wickets in six overs.

South Africa’s charge was led by opening batter Quinton De Kock who broke his own record for the fastest fifty by a South Africam.

De Kock reached the half-century in 15 deliveries. De Kock and Reeza Hendricks hit 13 fours and six sixes in the powerplay.

Earlier in the match, West Indies scored 258 runs to record its highest innings total in the 20-over format.

MORE TO FOLLOW

