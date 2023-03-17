International

Why is Rohit Sharma not playing India vs Australia 1st ODI?

IND vs AUS: The last time Rohit missed an ODI for India was in December 2022 during India’s tour to Bangladesh.

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 12:41 IST
17 March, 2023 12:41 IST
Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second One-Day international (ODI) against New Zealand in Raipur.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second One-Day international (ODI) against New Zealand in Raipur. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

IND vs AUS: The last time Rohit missed an ODI for India was in December 2022 during India’s tour to Bangladesh.

India captain Rohit Sharma was absent from the squad for the first One-Day International between India and Australia in Mumbai on Friday.

In his absence, Hardik Pandya is set to lead the side for the first time in an ODI.

Rohit has taken a leave from the team to attend his brother-in-law’s marriage ceremony. The BCCI, when announcing the squad, had confirmed that the Indian captain will not play the first match due to family commitments.

Also Read
IND vs AUS LIVE Score 1st ODI: Toss, Playing XI at 1PM; Hardik’s India in focus; Dream11 prediction, live streaming info

He will return for the second and third matches of the series which will be played in Visakhapatnam and Chennai, respectively.

The last time Rohit missed an ODI for India was in December 2022 during India’s tour to Bangladesh. An injury had ruled him out of the third ODI.

Rohit also missed the ODIs during India’s tour to New Zealand earlier in 2022 when he had been rested. The series was held right after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us