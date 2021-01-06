IPL: Delhi Capitals appoints Pravin Amre as assistant coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has appointed Pravin Amre as the assistant coach of the team for the next two seasons.

A former India international, Amre previously served as the franchise's head talent scout between 2014-2019, and ahead of the forthcoming season, he will join the existing coaching staff of Delhi Capitals.

"I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky (Ponting) again, and all the players," Amre said.

Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said: "I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side. Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does.

"He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas (Iyer), Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw) to our franchise. And his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board."

The 52-year-old Amre - who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India - coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals, including Ajinkya Rahane.