IPL Auction Auction IPL auction: Warner joins Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore Australia opener David Warner has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 12:53 IST David Warner guided SRH to a title win in 2016. - IPL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 12:53 IST Australia opener David Warner has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.Warner was part of the 10-player marquee list, which was the first set of players in the auction.LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 live updates: Bidding to resume at 3:30PM, auctioneer Edmeades recovers; Updated teams, remaining purse Warner endured a disappointing 2021 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 195 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 107.73. He was sacked as captain and eventually dropped by Sunrisers. Warner had captained Sunrisers to the 2016 title.But after a disappointing IPL, Warner was the second-highest scorer in the T20 World Cup with a tally of 289 runs, an average of over 48, and a strike rate of 146.70. He was instrumental in Australia winning its maiden T20 world title. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :