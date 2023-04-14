IPL News

Andre Russell walks off field after bowling for first time in IPL 2023

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Andre Russell walked off the field with a niggle after bowling for the first time this season on Friday.

Team Sportstar
14 April, 2023 20:16 IST
Andre Russell in action.

Andre Russell in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell walked off the field after suffering a niggle while bowling for the first time in the IPL 2023 season on Friday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata.

Russell, who did not bowl in KKR’s first three games, came on in the fifth over after KKR won the toss. Russell struck instantly for his side, dismissing opener Mayank Agarwal and an in-form Rahul Tripathi in the over.

Russell, however, surrendered to his haunches midway through his second over and immediately walked off the field with the physio after completing the over. He had recorded figures of 2/21 in two overs by then.

The West Indies star returned to the field after two overs and completed the catch of SRH skipper Aiden Markam off Varun Chakravarthy’s bowling.

The 34-year-old Russell was KKR’s leading wicket-taker last season, recording 17 wickets from 14 games.

