BCCI extends deadline for tender process for new IPL teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday extended the deadline for purchasing the tender document for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) team by five days till October 10.

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) document on payment of the non-refundable tender fee of ₹ 10 lakh on August 31.

ALSO READ | BCCI announces hike in match fee for domestic cricketers

"Pursuant to request from interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021," BCCI said in a press release.

The BCCI plans to add new teams in the 2022 edition and teams could be from Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Pune.