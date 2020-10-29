IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.

Head-to-head: (21 matches - CSK 13 | KKR 8)

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, with CSK holding a 13-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KKR.

Last IPL meeting:

KKR (167/10 in 20 overs) beat CSK (157/5 in 20 overs) by 10 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 7, Wednesday. Kolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in UAE on the back of Rahul Tripathi's 51-ball 81. Super Kings opener Shane Watson scored a half-century as well, while all-rounder Dwayne Bravo claimed a three-wicket haul against the Knight Riders.

Position on the Points Table:

CSK currently occupies the eighth position in the 2020 IPL points table with eight points from twelve outings, which include four wins and eight losses. Meanwhile, KKR is placed fifth in the standings with 12 points, having won six games and lost six.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

CSK - The franchise has two wins from its last five games (2:3)

KKR - The team has two victories in its last five matches (2:3)

Overall, Chennai has won the IPL title thrice, while Kolkata has lifted the trophy two times. The sides faced off against each other in the 2012 final, in which KKR won by five wickets after successfully chasing 191.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM CSK & KKR)

Most runs

1) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 401

2) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 378

3) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 335

4) Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 291

5) Shane Watson (CSK) - 285

Most Wickets

1) Sam Curran (CSK) - 13

2) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) -13

3) Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 12

4) Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 9

5) Shivam Mavi (KKR) - 7