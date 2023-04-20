DC vs KKR Toss, IPL 2023 live updates: Will coin flip favour David Warner or Nitish Rana today?

Delhi Capitals hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

DC are yet to get off the mark, having lost all five of their previous meeting. Meanwhile, KKR have won three of their five matches so far.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has returned to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the IPL took place behind closed doors across three venues in UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - before it was again moved to the UAE.

The return to home-and-away format has meant that the captain correctly calling out the side of the coin will have a marginal advantage of maximising home conditions. KKR hold a slim 16-14 head-to-head advantage over DC.

DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Toss Results

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss, elected to field. DC won by 44 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Delhi Capitals won the toss, elected to field. DC won by 4 wickets.

DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Toss Results

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals won the toss, elected to field. DC won the match by 7 wickets.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss, elected to field. KKR won the match by 3 wickets.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Qualifier 1 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss, elected to field. KKR won the match by 3 wickets.

DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Toss Results

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss, elected to field. DC won by 18 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals won the toss, elected to field. KKR won by 59 runs