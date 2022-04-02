IPL News Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Focus on all-rounders in GT vs DC DC vs GT, IPL 2022: Get the live score, updates, highlights, and commentary from the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. SCORES× Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 02 April, 2022 16:41 IST Gujarat Titans players celebrate a wicket. - PTI Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 02 April, 2022 16:41 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between GT and DC at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned! The live coverage of the match begins at 7:30PM IST.DREAM11 FANTASY PREDICTIONWicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Rishabh PantBatters: David Miller, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman GillAll-rounders: Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia (vc), Hardik Pandya (c)Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid KhanTeam Composition: GT 7:4 DC Credits Left: 0.0MATCH PREVIEWIn the lead-up to the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2022 edition, Saturday’s match may have been billed as a face-off between Rashid Khan and Rishabh Pant or Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.However, it could well be the mini-battle between lesser-fancied all-rounders Lalit Yadav and Rahul Tewatia that could be decisive as Delhi Capitals takes on Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium under lights.It was Lalit Yadav - ably aided by senior all-rounder Axar Patel - who starred in the Capitals’ opening win versus Mumbai Indians. Similarly, Tewatia, despite not being asked to bowl, took the game away from Lucknow Super Giants with his swashbuckling hits to help Titans take honours in the all-debutante clash.READ | IPL 2022: Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel have given DC a huge boost, says Agarkar It will be interesting to see how Lalit, the offspinner who is an equally good finisher, and Tewatia, respond to being in the limelight on Saturday. If the duo can sizzle, it will make the job of the big guns in their respective units much easier.Both the squads had a training session at the stadium on Friday evening. Capitals’ all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, whose fitness is under the scanner, is serving mandatory quarantine after arriving in Mumbai.The Titans will be hoping for Hardik Pandya to continue to build on the four overs he bowled in their maiden game and for Rashid to continue to put the Capitals’ specialist batters under pressure. Having failed to fire versus Mumbai Indians last week, it will be interesting to see how the likes of captain Pant and Prithvi Shaw respond on Saturday.- Amol KarhadkarSQUADGujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor AhmadDelhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky OstwalWHERE TO WATCH IPL 2022 LIVE?All IPL 2022 matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar is the official live streaming partner.