IPL 2020: MS Dhoni faces Jadeja in nets as CSK begins training

Chennai Super Kings finally hit the nets on Friday evening in the UAE after its members tested negative for the coronavirus.

Sans Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the players got down to business under lights at the ICC Academy.

Chahar and Gaikwad, who tested positive for the virus, will have to clear two tests after completing their two-week mandatory quarantine period.

The MS Dhoni-led side trained with the skipper batting in the nets, facing spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla.

Veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson too batted against the likes of Karn Sharma as pacer Shardul Thakur too bowled in the nets.

The yellow brigade suffered a major blow when flamboyant batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

The franchise received another blow when senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out of IPL 2020 to be with his family.