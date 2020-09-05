Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: MS Dhoni faces Jadeja in nets as CSK begins training Chennai Super Kings finally began its training as skipper MS Dhoni batted in the nets facing the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. Team Sportstar 05 September, 2020 11:31 IST Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is all smiles ahead of a training session. - TWITTER | CSK Team Sportstar 05 September, 2020 11:31 IST Chennai Super Kings finally hit the nets on Friday evening in the UAE after its members tested negative for the coronavirus. Sans Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the players got down to business under lights at the ICC Academy. IPL 2020: CSK quarantine ends, training to start Chahar and Gaikwad, who tested positive for the virus, will have to clear two tests after completing their two-week mandatory quarantine period.The MS Dhoni-led side trained with the skipper batting in the nets, facing spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 4, 2020 at 8:24am PDT Veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson too batted against the likes of Karn Sharma as pacer Shardul Thakur too bowled in the nets. 'twas nice being back to school, gd n8 den! @imjadeja #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Qd2OV6B0Lx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020 The yellow brigade suffered a major blow when flamboyant batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons. CSK's Harbhajan Singh to miss entire IPL 2020 for personal reasons The franchise received another blow when senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out of IPL 2020 to be with his family. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos