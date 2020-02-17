IPL 2020 News

Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues

K.L. Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will face Delhi Capitals in its opening match of the IPL 2020 at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium on March 30.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 February, 2020 23:15 IST

K.L. Rahul and Chris Gayle will be the key for Kings XI Punjab at the top of the order.   -  akhilesh kumar

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 February, 2020 23:15 IST

After failing to qualify for the playoffs with a sixth-placed finish in the points table, Kings XI Punjab will look to put on a better show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 under the leadership of in-form batsman K.L. Rahul.

Punjab will face Delhi Capitals at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium in its opening match of the new season on March 30.

READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to host Chennai Super Kings in opener on March 29

Below is the full schedule of Kings XI Punjab's league phase of IPL 2020 season.

DateMatchTimeVenue
MAR 30, MONDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMDelhi
APR 4, SATKings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMMohali
APR 8, WEDKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMMohali
APR 11, SATChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMChennai
APR 14, TUEKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMMohali
APR 17, FRIKings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMMohali
APR 20, MONMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMMumbai
APR 23, THURKolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMKolkata
APR 26, SUNKings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders4:00 PMMohali
APR 29, WEDRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMJaipur
MAY 3, SUNRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab4:00 PMBengaluru
MAY 8, FRIKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMMohali
MAY 12, TUESunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMHyderabad
MAY 16, SATKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMMohali

  Dugout videos

 Related