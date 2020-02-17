Home IPL 2020 News Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues K.L. Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will face Delhi Capitals in its opening match of the IPL 2020 at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium on March 30. Team Sportstar 17 February, 2020 23:15 IST K.L. Rahul and Chris Gayle will be the key for Kings XI Punjab at the top of the order. - akhilesh kumar Team Sportstar 17 February, 2020 23:15 IST After failing to qualify for the playoffs with a sixth-placed finish in the points table, Kings XI Punjab will look to put on a better show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 under the leadership of in-form batsman K.L. Rahul.Punjab will face Delhi Capitals at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium in its opening match of the new season on March 30. READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to host Chennai Super Kings in opener on March 29 Below is the full schedule of Kings XI Punjab's league phase of IPL 2020 season.DateMatchTimeVenueMAR 30, MONDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMDelhiAPR 4, SATKings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMMohaliAPR 8, WEDKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMMohaliAPR 11, SATChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMChennaiAPR 14, TUEKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMMohaliAPR 17, FRIKings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMMohaliAPR 20, MONMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMMumbaiAPR 23, THURKolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMKolkataAPR 26, SUNKings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders4:00 PMMohaliAPR 29, WEDRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMJaipurMAY 3, SUNRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab4:00 PMBengaluruMAY 8, FRIKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMMohaliMAY 12, TUESunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMHyderabadMAY 16, SATKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMMohali Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos