Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues

After failing to qualify for the playoffs with a sixth-placed finish in the points table, Kings XI Punjab will look to put on a better show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 under the leadership of in-form batsman K.L. Rahul.

Punjab will face Delhi Capitals at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium in its opening match of the new season on March 30.

READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to host Chennai Super Kings in opener on March 29

Below is the full schedule of Kings XI Punjab's league phase of IPL 2020 season.