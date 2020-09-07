Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Complete list of players retained, released and traded Here’s the complete list of players traded, released and retained ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Team Sportstar 07 September, 2020 14:13 IST The 53-day event will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. - K. V. S. Giri Team Sportstar 07 September, 2020 14:13 IST The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10. The 53-day event will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with night matches starting at 7.30pm IST, and afternoon matches at 3.30pm IST.Ahead of the IPL auction last December, during the transfer window, there were quite a few interesting tweaks the franchises went for. Ravichandran Ashwin moved to Delhi from Punjab and the Royals successfully traded-off bowling all-rounder K. Gowtham to Punjab. Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni also moved to Mumbai Indians.Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, roped in Siddhesh Lad from Mumbai Indians who might be filling in for the outgoing Robin Uthappa in the middle order.Chennai Super Kings too released five players from its previous year's squad: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.Here’s the complete list of transfers done ahead of the auction:Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - ₹20 lakhSherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹6.2 croreRavichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) - ₹7.6 croreJagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹20 lakhTrent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹2.2 croreKrishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹6.2 croreAnkit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 croreDhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹75 lakhAjinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - ₹4 croreRahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 croreSiddhesh Lad (Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders) - ₹20 lakh Also, below is the full list of the players retained, traded in, traded out and released:List of retained and released playersChennai Super KingsRetained players: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.Released players: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.Sunrisers HyderabadRetained players: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.Released players: Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan.Mumbai IndiansRetained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph.Kings XI PunjabRetained players: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.Released players: Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.Kolkata Knight RidersRetained players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi.Released players: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje.Royal Challengers BangaloreRetained players: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers.Released players: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar.Rajasthan RoyalsRetained players: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra.Released players: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.Delhi CapitalsRetained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.Released players: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro. 