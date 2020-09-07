IPL 2020: Complete list of players retained, released and traded

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10. The 53-day event will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with night matches starting at 7.30pm IST, and afternoon matches at 3.30pm IST.

Ahead of the IPL auction last December, during the transfer window, there were quite a few interesting tweaks the franchises went for. Ravichandran Ashwin moved to Delhi from Punjab and the Royals successfully traded-off bowling all-rounder K. Gowtham to Punjab. Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni also moved to Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, roped in Siddhesh Lad from Mumbai Indians who might be filling in for the outgoing Robin Uthappa in the middle order.

Chennai Super Kings too released five players from its previous year's squad: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Here’s the complete list of transfers done ahead of the auction:

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - ₹20 lakh Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹6.2 crore Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) - ₹7.6 crore Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹20 lakh Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹2.2 crore Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹6.2 crore Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹75 lakh Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - ₹4 crore Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore Siddhesh Lad (Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders) - ₹20 lakh

Also, below is the full list of the players retained, traded in, traded out and released: