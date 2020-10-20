IPL 2020 preview KXIP vs DC: Can Kings XI ride on the momentum?

Kings XI Punjab has been an unlucky side in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Out of the six games it lost, at least three could have gone their way.

Fresh from the twin Super Over victory over Mumbai Indians, K.L. Rahul’s side is set to challenge Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday.

READ| MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Red hot Shami, Rahul stop Mumbai

The first-leg encounter between Delhi and Punjab had witnessed the maiden Super Over of the season. As usual, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took Delhi home but this time around, Kings XI will be hoping to ride on the momentum and turn the tide.

The build-up

Delhi, currently the table-topper, is certain to make the playoffs with seven wins in nine games.

Shikhar Dhawan, who scored his maiden IPL hundred against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, ensures a solid start upfront. In fact, he is one of the top run-scorers (359 runs at an average of 51.28) of the season. Prithvi Shaw’s lack of runs is a concern but ideally, the team management should not tinker with the balance as long as the result is on their side.

READ| You can never prepare for Super Overs, says Rahul after win over Mumbai

Besides Kagiso Rabada (19 wickets in nine games) and Anrich Nortje (12 wickets in nine games), the addition of uncapped pace express Tushar Deshpande has bolstered the bowling department. The franchise has also roped in leg-spinner Pravin Dubey as a replacement for Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. It is unlikely the youngster will sneak in given the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

Anrich Nortje. - BCCI/IPL

On the other hand, Rahul has been the top batsman of the season with 525 runs, followed by his opening partner Mayank Agarwal: 393 runs; both have smashed hundreds and have done the bulk of the scoring for Kings XI.

The key men

Kings XI’s Super Over hero Mohammed Shami will be the most talked about bowler ahead of this game. The right-armer will be hoping to catch up with Rabada on the wickets tally; Shami is currently on 14 wickets in nine games.

In their first meeting, Shami had removed Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer.

Dhawan is expected to continue the fireworks, along with game-changing players such as Marcus Stoinis. The Australian had single-handedly bailed Delhi out of trouble in its first game against Punjab.

However, the fate of the match depends on the Delhi bowlers and if they can keep Rahul and Agarwal quiet; an uphill task given their aggressive intent.

Head-to-Head: Kings XI Punjab 14, Delhi Capitals 11

Squads

Delhi Capitals (likely XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Kings XI Punjab (likely XI): 1 KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Match No 38

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Time: 7.30 pm