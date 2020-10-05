Dream 11 IPL 2020 RCB vs DC Predicted XI Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, Match 19 LIVE Updates: Injury concerns over Prithvi Shaw

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 19 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Navdeep Saini

When and what time is the match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai International Cricket Stadium ,Dubai , October 5, Monday, 07:30 IST

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Ishant Sharma

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav