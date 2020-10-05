Home IPL 2020 News Dream 11 IPL 2020 RCB vs DC Predicted XI Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, Match 19 LIVE Updates: Injury concerns over Prithvi Shaw IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Dream 11 Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Team Sportstar 05 October, 2020 13:31 IST Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers have been in fine form for Royal Challengers Bangalore. - IPL Team Sportstar 05 October, 2020 13:31 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 19 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Monday.IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsWHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match LIVE?The Indian Premier League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI 1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Umesh Yadav11. Navdeep Saini IPL 2020: DC vs RCB - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for When and what time is the match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai International Cricket Stadium ,Dubai , October 5, Monday, 07:30 ISTDelhi Capitals Predicted XI 1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Ishant SharmaSquads:Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz AhmedDelhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos